Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$96.00.

11/25/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$108.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to an “outperform” rating.

11/24/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$86.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$100.00.

11/10/2025 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$99.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 81.84%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.