Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.460-7.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

