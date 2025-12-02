NBW Capital LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mplx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Mplx Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MPLX opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

