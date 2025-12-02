NBW Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.87.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $268.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $236.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.