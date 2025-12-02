XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 45,500.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Summer Road LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ingles Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $78.59.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

