Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLGEA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Village Super Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

