Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Village Super Market Price Performance
NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $40.15.
Village Super Market Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Village Super Market
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Village Super Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Village Super Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.