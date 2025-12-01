Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 44,659,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,112,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

About Synergia Energy

