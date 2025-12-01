PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Star Holdings $STHO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 238.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Star worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STHO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Star during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Star by 38.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Star in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Star Stock Up 1.8%

STHO opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Star Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Star Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.