Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Invests $34,000 in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,257,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MNPR opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Monopar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.