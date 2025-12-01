SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,097,791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

