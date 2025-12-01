Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,569,585.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $405,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,680. This trade represents a 40.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $68.19 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.