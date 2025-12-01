PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 435,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

