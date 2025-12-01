SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,630,000 after purchasing an additional 139,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $280.62 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -438.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.34 and a 200-day moving average of $268.80.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

