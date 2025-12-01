Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys Shares of 6,108 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 354,821 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ORKA opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.30.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

