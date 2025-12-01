Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Exponent worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 543.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $15,349,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $12,686,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,993,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $344,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,567.31. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,017,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPO

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.