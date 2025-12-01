Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Kemper worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kemper by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 39.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of KMPR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

