Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 177.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 355.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $24.24 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,104. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

