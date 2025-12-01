The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,194,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after purchasing an additional 134,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,034,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after buying an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Michael L. Clawson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The trade was a 15.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Bealer purchased 9,946 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This trade represents a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.2%

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

