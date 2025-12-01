SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,792 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the second quarter worth $702,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 764,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $44.81 on Monday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%.The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on CG Oncology in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

