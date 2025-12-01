Swiss National Bank Has $7.37 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $216.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

