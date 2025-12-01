SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,380 BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth $9,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 432,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 366,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 24,036 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $419,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 402,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,277.40. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,455.90. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKSY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 87.11%. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

