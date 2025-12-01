HBK Investments L P Buys New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 226,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $40.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

