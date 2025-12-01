Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,732 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,764,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 9,765 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $170,399.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,759. This trade represents a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $219,661.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,246.04. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 284,616 shares of company stock worth $4,837,300 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.