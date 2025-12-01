Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires New Stake in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 89.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TruBridge by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TruBridge by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge in the second quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBRG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TruBridge in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Daughton purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 57,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,286.32. This trade represents a 43.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $429,324.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 798,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,670.20. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 143,890 shares of company stock worth $2,916,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.