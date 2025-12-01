Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New $75,000 Investment in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $89,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Personalis by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Personalis

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Personalis Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

