Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Takes Position in Sanuwave Health Inc. $SNWV

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,184,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the first quarter worth about $337,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the first quarter worth about $18,153,000. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanuwave Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

SNWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanuwave Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sanuwave Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sanuwave Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sanuwave Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanuwave Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNWV opened at $33.92 on Monday. Sanuwave Health Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

