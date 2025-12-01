Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Invests $49,000 in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOPN. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 322,205 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOPN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kopin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.44 on Monday. Kopin Corporation has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $445.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.98.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.