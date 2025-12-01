SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,760 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USHY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,385.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,246 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.4%

USHY stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

