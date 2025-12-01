SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 37.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $161.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $5,317,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,861,793.92. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, St. Joe presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

