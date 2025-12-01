Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New Investment in Western New England Bancorp $WNEB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 141.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $44,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,044 shares in the company, valued at $198,785.16. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.33%.The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

