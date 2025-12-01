Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $49,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $350.10.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.0%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $277.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $496.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

