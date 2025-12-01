Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $43,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 54.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Corpay by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Corpay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $295.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

