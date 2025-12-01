Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DHR opened at $226.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

