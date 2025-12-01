Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,260 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grab by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,681,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 806,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Grab by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 83,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.45 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

