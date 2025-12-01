Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,072,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $54,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 329.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 408.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock worth $36,944,652. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

