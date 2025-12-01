3,131 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

