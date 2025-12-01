1,978 Shares in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF $EIRL Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EIRL stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

