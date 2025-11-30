Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 9.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NU by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 107,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NU stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

