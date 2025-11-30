Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,787,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

