Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.5140. 52,828,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,089,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 5.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 676,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 513,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 385,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

