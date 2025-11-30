Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

