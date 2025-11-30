Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $94,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

