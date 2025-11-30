Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 142,288 shares.The stock last traded at $13.4650 and had previously closed at $13.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWODY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 800.0%.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
