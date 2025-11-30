Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 48,638 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

