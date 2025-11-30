Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Baird R W raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $203.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

