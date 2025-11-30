Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $191,935,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Shares of TTD opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

