Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF $TAN

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $48.91 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $939.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

