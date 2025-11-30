Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 109,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 165,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

