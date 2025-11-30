TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.05. TryHard shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 4,730 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

TryHard Stock Up 10.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TryHard

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of TryHard as of its most recent SEC filing.

TryHard Company Profile

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

