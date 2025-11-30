Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.5%

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock worth $28,287,440 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

